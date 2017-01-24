Hirakhand mishap claims seven members of Bihar family

“We could not even get our slippers,” added Madan. (PTI Photo) “We could not even get our slippers,” added Madan. (PTI Photo)

As the bodies of her niece, daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law were lowered from the hearse van at a cremation site near Rayagada town on Monday, Kadri Devi let out a groan. “I should have died along with them,” she wailed, as soon as she got out of the van and sat along the bodies, wrapped in black polythene, and kept on a concrete platform next to the spot where health workers hurried to arrange logs for cremation.

On the night of January 21, seven members of the her extended family including her grand niece Chunnu, newly-married daughter Kareena, son-in-law Biswanath Dhami, her niece Ranjan Devi, and another granddaughter Tirkhi were killed in the Hirakhand Express mishap near Andhra Pradesh’s Koneru station. The bodies were were left unrecognisable after the accident, with skull of the youngest victim, Chunnu, being smashed in the tragedy.

Kadri and her husband, Ram Chandra Dhami, were lucky to survive the accident as they boarded the general compartment towards the end of the train while the others boarded the one close to the engine.

“The general compartment was packed. We did not get a seat, so sat near the toilet,” said Madan Dhami, one of the eight surviving members of the Dhamis, who are from the poorest Mahadalit community of Bihar’s Begusarai district and collect honey to make ends meet.

Like several train mishap victims, the family could not collect their belongings from the accident spot and were wearing the blood-stained clothes when they arrived at the cremation site bare-feet. “We could not even get our slippers,” added Madan.

The local district administration had given some money under the Harischandra Yojana for cremation, but the family said their bigger worry was arranging travel back to their village. “We hope someone gives us a free ride back to our village. That’s our only request,” said Kadri Devi, as the local health workers lit the funeral pyres.