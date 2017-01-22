Hirakhand Express derails: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses condolence over loss of lives

Latest visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. (ANI) Latest visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy on Sunday. “My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are investigating the reason for accident,” the chief minister told news agency ANI. At least 23 people were killed, and over 30 injured after nine coaches of the train derailed at 11 pm on Saturday night.

Naidu also said that he is monitoring the situation and helping the needy in every way possible. “I am anguished to learn about the train accident near Vizianagaram. We are monitoring the situation and providing help in every way possible,” he said.

According to the officials, the number of casualties is expected to rise as over 100 people are feared trapped. A team of doctors has reached the accident site. District administration of both Vijayanagaram and Rayagada are taking active part in rescue operations, the officials said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating the reason behind the incident. “Four accident relief vans have been sent to the accident site. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” the official said.

