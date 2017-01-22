Hirakhand express derailment: A look at train accidents in recent months

The Odisha bound Hirakhand express derailed at 11 PM on Saturday. ANI photo The Odisha bound Hirakhand express derailed at 11 PM on Saturday. ANI photo

In yet another train tragedy, at least 27 people were killed and 36 injured after nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express on its way to Bhubaneswar derailed, Saturday night. The death toll in the incident is expected to rise. The authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment. It is the third train accident in past two months.

#WATCH Visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. pic.twitter.com/7MQrTREsCy — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Here is a look at train derailment incidents in past few months:

28th December, 2016: 63 people were injured when at least fourteen coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off the tracks in Kanpur at around 5.30 am. At least 22 of the total victims suffered severe injuries in the accident.

6th December, 2016: Two coaches and the engine of Guwahati-bound Capital Express from Bihar derailed in North Bengal. At least two people died in the accident, while 10 were injured. The incident took place shortly after 9 pm near Shamuktala Road station.

Also Read | Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derails: Railways suspect foul play, tampering of track

November 20, 2016: In one of the most disastrous train tragedies in India in recent memory, at least 147 people died while over 180 were injured after 14 coaches of Patna-Indore Express derailed. The incident took place early morning in Kanpur Dehat district. According to recent investigation, Moti Paswan, Dayashanker Patel and Mukesh Yadav, who were arrested by Bihar police on Tuesday have confessed to their alleged involvement in the Kanpur train accident.

Read | Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express derails LIVE updates: Death toll reaches 27

October 5, 2016: Nine coaches of Pune-bound Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express, carrying 165 passengers derailed. Three people were injured in the train derailment, but neither of them was a passenger in the train.

September 30, 2016: Two GRP employees died, while 27 other were people were injured when Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train and a goods train near Kathojodi station at Cuttack collided with each other. The officials said that two coaches of the train were derailed after the trains collided. The investigation revealed that the trains were running on the same track.

September 20, 2016: A disruption in rail traffic was caused between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam sections by the derailment of a goods train at Karunagappalli Station near Kollam. Because of the accident, few long-distance trains on way to Thiruvananthapuram and towards Ernakulam were detained at nearby stations.

August 28, 2016: 12 coaches of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Express derailed near Karukutty station. There were no casualties or injury reported in the accident.

Read | Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails: The tragedy is saddening, says PM Narendra Modi

July 26, 2016: A passenger train hit a school van in eastern UP. Eight children, not older than the age of 10 years old, were killed in the accident. Teh police revealed that the train hit the school van so hard that it flew up in the air and landed in a nearby field.

May 19, 2016: Due to a landslip caused by heavy rains, the engine of Assam-bound Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Nagercoil near Kanyakumari. There were no casualties or injuries reported in the mishap.

May 6, 2016: Seven injured in a side collision between the Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast and a suburban train near Pattabiram.

May 1, 2016: Eight coaches of the Old Delhi-Faizabad Express derailed near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. No death was reported in the incident but there was a discrepancy in the number of injuries reported in the accident. According to railways officials, 12 passengers were injured while police said that at least 40 to 50 suffered injuries in the accident..

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd