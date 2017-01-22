Hirakhand Express derailment: 23 of 39 dead in train accident identified

Kuneru: The mangled remains of Hirakhand Express which met with an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000137A) Kuneru: The mangled remains of Hirakhand Express which met with an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000137A)

Railway officials have so far identified 23 bodies of the 39 passengers who died in Hirakhand Express mishap in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. Engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped tracks in Vizianagaram on Saturday night. According to a list provided by Divisional Manager’s office 23 bodies have been identified. The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Parvathipuram, Rayagadaa and Vizianagaram and King George Hospital Visakhapatnam.

Those identified are- M Krishna (35), P Srinu (25), B Kamala (F) (50), Gayatri Sahu (F) (14), Dilip K R Routh (51), T L Mainj (45), Somu Annamma (Female), Vishnu Prasad Sahu, Rajanayak (18), Subhash Ch Sahu (60), S Renuka (female), P Poli (35), Josodha Pandit(female), Ram Prasad Pandit, K Revathi (F) (16), Mondal Balram, Suba Barati Sahu (female), Tapan Kumar Pradhan (26), Kartik Sahu(27), Radha (8), K Ravi Kumar (20), Debudhar Boyi and Poolan Devi.

The process to identify the remaining bodies was still on, the officials said, adding, of the 69 injured nearly 20 received minor injuries and left for their homes after treatment. Remaining were admitted to various hospitals where the condition of seven is stated to be serious. Commissioner Railway Safety will hold inquiry into the incident. “He will inquire into all angles including any sabotage or technical fault,” said the officials.