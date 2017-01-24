Hirakhand express: Accident MHA asks NIA to probe sabotage angle

Rescue and relief work in progress at the site where Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo Rescue and relief work in progress at the site where Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo

A day after the Hirakhand Express tragedy that led to the loss of 39 lives and injured over 60 people, multiple agencies — including a five-member NIA team that is currently probing the possible role of the ISI in the Indore-Patna Express mishap — visited the accident spot at Kuneru accompanied by senior police officials from Andhra Pradesh. The NIA team also met the injured at Rayagada district headquarters hospital on Monday.

With possible sabotage being suspected in the derailment of the Hirakhand Express, the MHA has asked the NIA to see if the derailment was indeed a case of sabotage.

Commissioner Rail Safety Ram Kripal and CID officials from Andhra Pradesh too started their probe at Kuneru station, collecting evidence from the mangled remains of the train. Ram Kripal started the probe at the railway guest house in Rayagada on Monday morning and visited the mishap site at Kuneru station in the afternoon.

The Vizianagaram GRP have already registered a case in this regard. Meanwhile, train services in the Rayagada-Vizianagaram section of Waltair division were restored this morning. However, the line where the train derailed was still being repaired, with railways officials restoring the electric traction system. The trains passing Kuneru have been asked to slow down on the stretch.