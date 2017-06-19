Hindutva forces trying to fan trouble in Tamil Nadu: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) leader has alleged that Hindutva forces are attempting to disturb the law and order in the state. (AP Photo) The CPI(M) leader has alleged that Hindutva forces are attempting to disturb the law and order in the state. (AP Photo)

Condemning the hurling of a petrol bomb at the CPI(M) office here recently, party MP T K Rangarajan today charged Hindutva forces with trying to fan trouble in Tamil Nadu, by indulging in such activities. These forces should fight the parties politically and not resort to such tactics, to muzzle the voice of opposition, he told reporters here.

Recalling BJP President Amit Shah’s reported statement that it was CPI(M) which was the main opponent of his party, Rangarajan said it was not fair to indulge in such action, which would affect the development of the Nation.

There was lack of security in the city due to inadequate number of personnel in the police department, which has to be strengthened, he said. Though all opposition parties in Tamil Nadu were fighting together for a common cause, this should not be construed as an electoral alliance, he pointed.

It was a question mark whether Tamil Nadu government is functioning or not, he said. On GST, Rangarajan said that people will suffer due to additional tax and there was every possibility of price increase for essential commodities after its rollout.

