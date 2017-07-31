‘Hindustan’ should not become ‘Lynchistan’: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on cow vigilantism

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Files) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Files)

“We should not let Hindustan become “Lynchistan”, said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as he initiated a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday on mob lynchings in the name of cow protection across the country,

Stating that such incidents in the name of religion and gau raksha have been on the rise ever since the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre, Kharge charged the Prime Minister with not living up to his promises of taking action against the lynchings, even though he had claimed that he did not support the violence. “He says something and does something else,” he said.

Kharge also called out Hindutva outfits such as the VHP and Bajrang Dal, saying these were behind the lynching-related violence. “It is also being done so that your ideology and philosophy could be established in the country,” he said. He demanded to know what action had the government taken against those named in incidents of lynchings, alleging they had become even more unabashed as they faced no punishment.

Reminding the Lok Sabha about that most mob lynchings that took place in states where the BJP government was in place, Kharge said a general air of fear and terror was spreading through the country, and this was bringing shame to the India across the world.

