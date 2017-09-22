Hindus, Muslims should peacefully observe religious occasions: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday appealed to the Hindus and Muslims in the state to peacefully observe their religious occasions. “There is no question of any tension…We all owe a duty towards both the communities to ensure that the religious occasions are observed peacefully,” he told reporters in Kolkata.

On the Calcutta High Court order on Thursday allowing immersion of Durga idols on all days from Vijaya Dashami on September 30, including on Muharram on October 1, the governor said, “It is not a judgement in favour or against anybody. It is, in fact, an appeal to the people of West Bengal to maintain peace and cooperate with each other.”

The Trinamool Congress government in the state had earlier imposed restrictions on Durga idol immersions after 10 pm on September 30 and said no immersion would be allowed on Muharram.

