Hinduism not poll card but soul of country: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Taking part in the BJP’s Gaurav Yatra ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said that Hinduism is not an election card but the culture and soul of India. “Hindu koi card nahi hain, ek sanskriti hai, is desh ka pran hain. Pran ke bagair sharir ki kalpana nahi ki ja shakti hai… Ishliye rashtravaad aur vikas, ye dono humari vichaardhara ke do pahiye hain jo vikas ko aur rashtra ko aagey badhane me mahtwapoorn bhumika ka nirvah kar rahey hain. (Hinduism is not a card. It is the culture and soul of this country.

Without the soul, body cannot be imagined. Nationalism and development are the twin wheels of our (BJP’s) ideology and they are playing an important role in taking development and the country forward),” Adityanath said, adding that his party is committed to provide security to every citizen of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Gujarat’s Mandavi, Adityanath exhorted people to raise the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” so loud that it is heard in Pakistan. Adityanath, who flew to Bhuj in Kutch district on Saturday morning, began the concluding day of his two-day visit to the state by offering prayers at Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj. He once again attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his temple visits, accusing him of hypocrisy.

“You should ask Rahul Gandhi what he was doing at Dwarkadhish temple, if he didn’t believe Lord Krishna exists in the first place. Don’t be swayed by this pakhand (hypocrisy) of his,” Adityanath said, adding that the Congress-led UPA government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court over the Sethusamudram project in which it stated that Ram and Krishna never existed.

On his way to Nakhtrana from Bhuj, Adityanath halted at several villages and addressed small gatherings. Speaking to mediapersons, he hit out at the Congress for raising the issue of development, saying the party had no right to point a finger at the Gujarat BJP government.“It is surprising that the Congress, which ruled the country for 55 years, kept the country deprived of development and now is talking about development. Congress and Rahul Gandhi don’t have any right to talk about development,” he said.

