Hindu Yuva Vahini members beat up man, misbehaves with fiancee in Meerut

Some persons claiming to be members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly assaulted a man, who was on his way to drop off his fiancee at her house here, and misbehaved with the woman. The incident occurred yesterday, hours after some members of the youth brigade founded by UP CM Yogi Adityanath barged into the house of an inter-faith couple in the city and roughed them up.

Medical police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar said the couple were on their way to the woman’s home on a scooter when they were intercepted by six men, claiming to be cadres of Hindu Yuva Vahini. The men misbehaved with the woman and beat up her fiance when he objected. They also attacked the man’s brother when he came to rescue the couple.

Thereafter, the men took the brothers to the police station and told the SHO that they were troubling the woman. The police arrested the brothers but set them free when the woman reached the police station and narrated the incident.

“The man works in a private bank. He went to drop off his fiancee last night when half a dozen people stopped them near PVS Mall and misbehaved with the woman.

“They claimed that they were part of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and were doing so under the anti-romeo campaign,” Kumar said.

The attackers have been booked on charges of voyeurism, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Two of them have been arrested, he said. In another incident yesterday, the youth brigade had created a ruckus after some local residents informed them that a man had called a woman to his friend’s rented accommodation.

The activists had told police that the two were allegedly found in an objectionable position. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently instructed police not to harass “innocent” couples after some unsavoury incidents involving anti-romeo squads.

