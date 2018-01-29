Hindu Yuva Vahini leader booked for communal remarks at Republic Day event

Referring to “love jihad”, Nagendra Tomar purportedly told his supporters that “if they take one, then prepare to bring at least 10 (women)”. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files/Representational) Referring to “love jihad”, Nagendra Tomar purportedly told his supporters that “if they take one, then prepare to bring at least 10 (women)”. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files/Representational)

An FIR was lodged against Hindu Yuva Vahini’s (HYV) UP secretary Nagendra Tomar on Sunday, two days after a video surfaced in which he was purportedly seen making objectionable comments while speaking on ‘love jihad’ during a Republic Day function in Budhana area.

Police have conducted an inquiry into the incident. SHO, Budhana police station, Prabhakar Kaintura said, “We found that Tomar made objectionable comments hurting the sentiments of a religion. An FIR has been lodged under IPC section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).”

Police are conducting raids to nab the VHP leader. The SHO said that the video clip, which police have acquired from a mediaperson, may be sent for forensic test.

Tomar, a lecturer at a government-aided college, spoke at Shankar Palace in Budhana after a “Tiranga Rally” by HYV workers on January 26. Referring to “love jihad”, he purportedly told his supporters that “if they take one, then prepare to bring at least 10 (women)”.

