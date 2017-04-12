Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Yuva Vahini harasses interfaith couple in Meerut

A young interfaith couple were on Wednesday harassed in yet another case of moral policing by members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the right-wing group founded by Yogi Adityanath before he became Chief Minister of the state. Members of the group barged into a house in Meerut and allegedly beat up the couple, a Muslim man and a woman belonging to another faith.
In a video of the incident that has surfaced, the young couple seen being asked “Where are you from? What are you doing here? Name your Baap (father), Have you converted her?, etc.”
Then they were taken to the police station. While the woman was released after warning, the man was booked on charges of obscenity. The man is a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, “the youth brigade created a ruckus after some local residents informed them that the man had called the woman to this rented accommodation.”
Earlier CM Yogi Adityanath had warned anti-Romeo vigilantes to not take law in in their hands. But despite the warnings activities of anti-Romeo squads see no signs of abatement. The group has been accused of moral policing and harassment of many couples across the state. It has also conducted many religious conversions what is described as “ghar wapasi” or homecoming.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 12, 2017 at 6:47 pmTHE PERSON WHO WRITE THIS ARTICLE IS SEPOY OF BREAKING INDIA FORCESReply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 6:43 pmThere is so much of friction and violence in the world and what is the solution ?? I studied all contemporary religions and found Islam to be the only solution for humanity. The western media feeding to all other world media is fomenting Islamophobia as a major enemy after collapse of communism in order to keep arms industry going strong. The crowning glory of Islam is its message of universal brotherhood. This is the reason despite billion dollar propa a Islam is fastest growing religion as the truthful people find solace in it. I appeal to all right thinking human -rich or poor, colored or white, young or old, man or woman, tribal or non-tribal, western or eastern, northern or southern, atheist or theist - to study and adopt Islam for sake of humanity. All are welcome to the path of truth.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 6:37 pmGood.it is time to get rid of these Isla mic manace as hi the self obsessed idealistic fool could not I'm 1947.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 6:43 pmIt is highly you should be sent to Nepal the only country you think of going. Even they don't want you.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 6:36 pmAlways a mslm man and a hndu women ! Never the vice versa ! For the greater good , such actions are necessary , before its too late !Reply