Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Yuva Vahini harasses interfaith couple in Meerut

Hindu Yuva vahini flag. Express photo Hindu Yuva vahini flag. Express photo

A young interfaith couple were on Wednesday harassed in yet another case of moral policing by members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the right-wing group founded by Yogi Adityanath before he became Chief Minister of the state. Members of the group barged into a house in Meerut and allegedly beat up the couple, a Muslim man and a woman belonging to another faith.

In a video of the incident that has surfaced, the young couple seen being asked “Where are you from? What are you doing here? Name your Baap (father), Have you converted her?, etc.”

Then they were taken to the police station. While the woman was released after warning, the man was booked on charges of obscenity. The man is a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, “the youth brigade created a ruckus after some local residents informed them that the man had called the woman to this rented accommodation.”

Earlier CM Yogi Adityanath had warned anti-Romeo vigilantes to not take law in in their hands. But despite the warnings activities of anti-Romeo squads see no signs of abatement. The group has been accused of moral policing and harassment of many couples across the state. It has also conducted many religious conversions what is described as “ghar wapasi” or homecoming.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd