Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolves Lucknow city unit, over 2,500 workers resign

MOMENTS AFTER the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) dissolved its Lucknow Mahanagar unit on Friday, more than 2,500 HYV workers from this now-defunct unit and Lucknow district units resigned, alleging negligence by senior leaders and also accusing the outfit’s state secretary, Pankaj Singh, of corruption.

HYV state organisation secretary P K Mall dissolved the Mahanagar unit, claiming that an internal report stated that the workers were trying to make money by using their association with HYV.

Soon after, HYV Lucknow Mahanagar secretary Akash Singh, accompanied by vice-president Ram Krishna Dwivedi and other office-bearers, announced their resignations at a press conference in Lucknow. They demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — the founder of HYV — order a probe into the work contracts allegedly procured by Pankaj Singh from the state government and also details of his income and assets following the 2017 UP polls.

Lucknow Mahanagar unit in-charge Anubhav Shukla said: “Around 2,500 workers from Lucknow district and Mahanagar units resigned because they felt insulted and ignored. They were also upset over harassment by senior leaders like Pankaj Singh…”

Shukla alleged that Singh has been misusing the name of HYV and Adityanath to grab government contracts directly without following the process of e-tendering. “Such leaders are maligning the image of Maharajji (Adityanath) and HYV. If action is not taken, I will also resign soon. Around 10,000 workers will resign next week,” he claimed.

Denying the allegations, Pankaj Singh, also the in-charge of HYV in Lucknow-Kanpur region, said: “The HYV has received complaints accusing the Lucknow Mahanagar and district units of mounting pressure on government officials with regard to transfer and posting of officers… and other acts that can be termed as indiscipline… A minister too had complained about these workers.”

“The HYV state headquarters had sought a report from me, and on its basis, the Lucknow Mahanagar unit was dissolved today. Following this, they made false allegations against me,” he added.

Mall said: “We want the government to run in a transparent manner, without posing a threat to the image of Yogiji.”

