‘Hindu terror’ row: Kamal Haasan says he never intended to hurt Hindus but opposed violence in name of religion 

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who recently triggered a controversy over his comments on right wing extremism, on Tuesday stated that his intention was not to hurt Hindus, but rather to oppose violence in the name of any religion.

Amid expectations of a big announcement on his long hinted political entry, the 63-year-old actor said he was already there in politics. “I am already here,” he said while addressing a press conference in Chennai coinciding with his 63rd birthday. He added that he was holding discussions with various experts on the matter.

Referring to his column in a Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan last week, Haasan maintained that violence in the name of any religion was not proper and added that it was not his “appeal” against violence but “apprehension.” “I don’t start with the intention of hurting Hindus,” he said, insisting that he never used the word ‘terrorism’.

Haasan courted a controversy when he lashed out at what he called Hindu extremism last week, claiming that right-wing groups have resorted to violence as their earlier “strategy” has stopped working. In the wake of his write-up, a complaint was filed against the actor in a court in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

Haasan had said, “In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but hold a dialogue with opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and they started using muscle power. They started indulging in violence.” He continued, “The right-wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question — show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well.” READ: Kamal Haasan says right-wing Hindu terror a reality now

Stating that he was not bothered about how many Hindus were present in that hall or even in the country, Hasaan said he was, however, concerned about those back at home. “I will be reduced to tears if they (family) deny me the weapon called love,” he said.

He also announced a mobile phone application called ‘Maiyam Whistle’ which aims at encouraging people to blow the whistle on corrupt practices. Maiyam means Centre in Tamil. He said the “virtuous cycle” among us has turned into a “vicious cycle” and he will be working towards to change it. He said the centre that holds the “dharmachakra” together has not been functioning properly due to negligence so it is preventing the wheel from moving forward.

“My dream is to revive this virtuous cycle everywhere in Tamil Nadu,” said the Nayagan actor. Which explains why he has named his app ‘Maiyam Whistle’.

He also said ‘Maiyam Whistle’ is not simply a mobile application but he sees it as a digital platform, which will be used to constantly keep the pressure on people in power. “The practice of whistleblowing should be strengthened. Anybody can blow this whistle but especially I wish media will make better use of it. I want you to assure me of that. Will you be able to blow the whistle?” Kamal asked the media persons.

“You can use this platform to question me, even if I come to power,” he added.

The actor, who declared that he will undertake state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu, has been vocal against the AIADMK government on corruption, drawing the ire of several ministers in recent past.

With inputs from PTI and Manoj Kumar R.

