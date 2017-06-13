Hindu Sena to celebrate 71st birthday of Donald Trump, the ‘saviour of humanity’

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday in New Delhi last year (REUTERS photo) Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday in New Delhi last year (REUTERS photo)

A little-known outfit called the Hindu Sena that calls US President Donald Trump the “saviour of humanity” will celebrate his 71st birthday with much fanfare on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The right-wing organisation held a similar celebration on the US President’s birthday last year. The event will begin with a “raj tilak” ceremony followed by cutting of a cake weighing 7 kg and 100 grams.

“Donald Trump is my hero; we will celebrate his birthday with much fanfare and pray for his long life. A cake weighing 7 kg and 100 grams will be cut in the function signifying his 71st birthday,” Vishnu Gupta, President of Hindu Sena, told indianexpress.com. He also said the event will also have a “photo exhibition’ of Trump, featuring the US President’s pictures since his childhood.

The Hindu Sena invited people to attend the programme by sharing the poster of the event on WhatsApp and on other social media platforms. The Hindu Sena invited people to attend the programme by sharing the poster of the event on WhatsApp and on other social media platforms.

Commenting on the upcoming Modi-Trump meeting in White House, Gupta said he was carrying many hopes from the meeting. “I have lot of hopes from the Modi-Trump meeting. I am sure both the nations will benefit from the meeting,” Gupta said. Talking abut the rising unemployment, Gupta urged Prime Minister Modi to increase employment rates within the country, so that people don’t migrate to other countries in search of jobs.

Last year, the outfit made headlines after organising a “havan” after Trump’s victory. Members of the group say they are inspired by the US President’s hard stand against the Islamic terror.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd