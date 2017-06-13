Hindu Sena to celebrate 71st birthday of Donald Trump, the ‘saviour of humanity’

A little-known outfit called the Hindu Sena that calls US President Donald Trump the “saviour of humanity” will celebrate his 71st birthday with much fanfare on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The right-wing organisation held a similar celebration on the US President’s birthday last year. The event will begin with a “raj tilak” ceremony followed by cutting of a cake weighing 7 kg and 100 grams.
“Donald Trump is my hero; we will celebrate his birthday with much fanfare and pray for his long life. A cake weighing 7 kg and 100 grams will be cut in the function signifying his 71st birthday,” Vishnu Gupta, President of Hindu Sena, told indianexpress.com. He also said the event will also have a “photo exhibition’ of Trump, featuring the US President’s pictures since his childhood.
Commenting on the upcoming Modi-Trump meeting in White House, Gupta said he was carrying many hopes from the meeting. “I have lot of hopes from the Modi-Trump meeting. I am sure both the nations will benefit from the meeting,” Gupta said. Talking abut the rising unemployment, Gupta urged Prime Minister Modi to increase employment rates within the country, so that people don’t migrate to other countries in search of jobs.
Last year, the outfit made headlines after organising a “havan” after Trump’s victory. Members of the group say they are inspired by the US President’s hard stand against the Islamic terror.
- Jun 13, 2017 at 9:31 pmHow can a cow eating Christian be a saviour of humanity ------Bhakti misplaced ?Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 9:23 pmSuch people ( belonged to Hindus) should, first maintain equality in hindu society , speak against 4-varnas /casteism and then worship the heads of the nations other than their own country-- t h e India .Reply