Hindu Sena men try to manhandle Sitaram Yechury at CPM office, beaten up

Sitaram Yechury after the attempt to attack him in New Delhi (left). Police take away the activist who tried to heckle Yechury in New Delhi on Wednesday Prem Nath Pandey Sitaram Yechury after the attempt to attack him in New Delhi (left). Police take away the activist who tried to heckle Yechury in New Delhi on Wednesday Prem Nath Pandey

Two people, who claimed to be members of a group called Hindu Sena, were detained on Wednesday for barging into AKG Bhawan, the CPI(M) headquarters in the national capital, and trying to manhandle party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Yechury, who was unharmed, called the duo “RSS miscreants”. CPI(M) workers thrashed the two men before handing them over to the police.

In the evening, DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh told The Indian Express that they have received a complaint from Hari Shankar, the office in-charge at AKG Bhawan, claiming that two unidentified people barged into their office and shouted slogans. “No FIR has been registered yet. We have detained both for questioning.”

Identifying the duo as Pawan Kumar Kaul (30) and Upender Kumar (24), DCP Singh said, “After sustained interrogation, the duo said they are associated with an outfit called Hindu Sena, and had been called to Gole Market by Hindu Sena chief named Vishnu Gupta.”

Gupta allegedly directed them to go to the CPI(M) office and raise slogans, he said.

Top Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, spoke with Yechury after the incident.

The incident took place just as Yechury was walking towards the venue of a scheduled media conference in the party office at the end of the two-day Politburo meeting. As the duo advanced towards Yechury — they were heard shouting slogans such as “CPI(M) murdabad”, “Indian Army zindabad”, “Bharat Mata ki jay” — they were stopped by security guards and party workers and reportedly beaten up.

After the police took them away, Yechury addressed the press conference.

The attempted attack appeared to be in response to an article in the CPI(M) mouthpiece People’s Democracy criticising Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s remarks on the human shield incident in Kashmir.

Yechury later said, “Two RSS miscreants tried to enter the CPI(M) office in the guise of media reporters to try and disrupt the media conference. Asserting that this is “the type of politics the RSS plays”, he said, “without violence, without terror, the RSS has never been able to increase its political influence. These tactics have been answered by the people of India in the past, and will be answered again.”

The party said the incident was “typical of the RSS methodology of seeking to browbeat and intimidate the Opposition”. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was here to take part in the Politburo meeting, said.

Calling the attack “barbaric”, senior Congress leader and former Union minister A K Antony alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to create an atmosphere of fear, and said that Yechury is one of the national leaders playing a big role in the fight against the Sangh.

In Kerala, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress said the attackers were “cowards” who could not challenge ideology with ideology, and that is why they confront political rivals through violence, PTI reported.

