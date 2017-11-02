Hindu right wing groups cannot claim there are no ‘Hindu terrorists’: Kamal Haasan

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan (File Photo) Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan (File Photo)

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday said Hindu right wing groups cannot anymore claim that there are no “Hindu terrorists”, as violence has spread to their camps as well.

“They are indulging in violence now. The Hindu right wing groups cannot claim that there are no Hindu terrorists now. It has spread onto their camps as well,” Haasan wrote in Tamil daily Ananda Vikatan. He also asserted that the truth will win.

Amid rumours of his political affiliation, Haasan had said, “My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years. I have been working in cinema, definitely, it’s not saffron.” He added that he wants to “be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side.”

Haasan also wrote that Tamil Nadu will soon reemerge a model state for social justice.

Haasan, who has been hinting at entering politics, is expected to make a major announcement on November 7. His “tell-all” will incidentally be on the same day as his birthday.

He had said, “I can see that a youth force is waiting. The requirement and duty for me to coordinate them has come… I am going to announce a way of seamless communication with them on November 7.” He had added that those who want to do something for Tamil Nadu as a “duty” and not as a “sacrifice” are welcome to join him.

