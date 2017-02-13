Hindu population decreasing because they don’t convert people, says Kiren Rijiju

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tabled a report in Lok Sabha on Tuesday’. (Source: File/PTI) MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tabled a report in Lok Sabha on Tuesday’. (Source: File/PTI)

Responding to Congress’ charge that BJP for was converting Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state, Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Hindu population is decreasing for the very reason that Hindus don’t ask other communities to convert to Hinduism. He also said that because of this, minorities are flourishing in India, which is not the case in other countries. “Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around,” he tweeted out Monday.

He further added that Congress should not be making such provocative statements and that India’s secular nature let people of all religions exists peacefully. He further emphasised that people in Arunachal were living in peace and unity.

“Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom & living peacefully. Why is Congress making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other,” he tweeted.

Reacting to Rijiju’s remarks, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “MoS Home should remember he is a Minister of India for all Indians not for Hindus only, remember your oath as minister.”

In the report published on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) alleged that BJP was trying to convert the state into a Hindu state, putting the cultures and traditions of indigenous tribes at stake.

