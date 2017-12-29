Hindu outfit releases ‘communal violence calendar’

Hindu Samhati leaders at a press meet in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Hindu Samhati leaders at a press meet in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

The Hindu Samhati on Thursday released a calendar chronicling incidents of “ethno-religious cleansing” that have allegedly taken place in the last 70 years.

Founder and adviser of Hindu Samhati, Tapan Ghosh said there were 57 instances of major communal violence in West Bengal from February 2001 to December 2016. A larger number of such incidents have taken place after 2011, when Trinamool Congress came to power, he claimed.

“In 34 years of Left Front rule, a large amount of communal violence took place in West Bengal, but most of them were not reported. One of the biggest incidents of communal violence took place in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas in 2010, when the Left Front was in power. However, a large number of such incidents also took place after the Trinamool Congress came to power. We want the state government to arrest the culprits irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. They must be pushed as per law,” Ghosh said.

According to the list published by the Hindu Samhati, most of the 57 instances of communal violence had targeted Hindus.

