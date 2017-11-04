Hindu outfit leader’s murder linked to rivalry between 2 gangsters: ATS

Representational Representational

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS)’s investigation report suggested that the murder of Vipin Sharma, president of the Amritsar unit of Hindu Sangharsh Sena, was linked to the rivalry between two gangsters in Amritsar. Two unidentified persons shot Sharma in Bharat Nagar at Batala road in Amritsar on Monday afternoon. Hindu right wing bodies had alleged that Khalistani militants were behind the murder.

However, according to sources, Sharma was the fourth victim of the ongoing rivalry between two gangsters —Shubam and Simranjit Singh alias Bablu.

Shubam, a member of Jaggu gang, had allegedly killed Sukhdev Singh, father of gangster Bablu and aide Raju on July 25, 2016. In retaliation, Bablu allegedly killed Shubam’s father and suspended police head constable Baljinder Singh Kalu on October 4, 2017.

Shubam had suspected that Sharma was a close aide of Bablu and was indirectly involved in the murder of his father. To avenge his father’s death he allegedly killed him.

Sources said that police have gathered enough evidence to support its theory behind murder of Sharma. Inspector General of Police (ATS) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had denied any terror link in murder on Thursday. DGP Arora is supposed to make the report official on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the Chief Minister attributed unsubstantiated motive against the Sikhs immediately after the killing of a Hindu leader in Amritsar, when his government’s senior Punjab police officer revealed that Sharma was shot dead by the gangsters out of rivalry,” said Khushhal Singh, General Secretary, Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, in a statement issued here Friday.

