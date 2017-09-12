Hindu outfit leader booked for ‘hate speech’

Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala was booked on Monday in connection with an alleged hate speech. Ernakulam Rural Police registered the case under Section 153 (a) of IPC (promoting enmity among different religious groups) on a complaint by state Congress vice-president V D Satheesan.

At an event at Paravur in Ernakulam district on September 8, Sasikala had allegedly advised secular writers to do ‘Mruthunjaya Homam’ (a ritual to escape death) to avoid untimely death, otherwise they would become victims like Gauri Lankesh. She had reportedly alleged that the Congress was behind Lankesh’s murder.

