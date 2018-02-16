Hindu outfit calls for ‘ghar wapsi’: Held for attacking scribes, four in police custody till tomorrow

Tapan Ghosh at Bankshall court in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Tapan Ghosh at Bankshall court in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

The founder of right-wing outfit Hindu Samhati and three of its members, who were arrested on Wednesday for attacking mediapersons during a rally in Kolkata, were Thursday produced at Bankshall Court, which remanded them to police custody till February 17. The Hindu group had given a call of “ghar wapsi” — to “reconvert” Muslims — and presented 14 members of a Muslim family who have “returned” to the Hindu fold at the rally. The group’s founder Tapan Ghosh and three other members — Rishikesh Ray (32), Tapan Shil (21) and Preetam Pal (18) — had assaulted journalists who tried to pose questions to the family after the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata. Two journalists had been injured in the incident.

“All the four persons were produced at Bankshall Court today and remanded to police custody. We are further investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer. Joint Commissioner of Police Praveen Tripathi said the four accused were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 427 (mischief) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intent) of the IPC. Sources said that police would examine the speech delivered during the rally. “We will look into the reports of religious conversion at the event and also examine the speech delivered,” a police official said.

Reacting to the arrests, the outfit’s president Debtanu Bhattacharjee said that Ghosh was on stage when the journalists were beaten up. “Police have booked Tapan Ghosh under (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). (But) he was on stage that was nearly 30-ft away from where the scuffle took place. Law cannot be different for different people. In 2014, a major violence had taken place in Dharmatala during a public meeting of (TMC MLA) Siddiqullah Chowdhury. But, they (police) didn’t take any action against him. I think police should have taken time, investigated the matter and then made the arrests. I wonder that if such things take place during any meeting of Trinamool Congress, then will they arrest Mamata Banerjee? We are law-abiding people and hence we will wait till February 17. However, we condemn the incident and will like police to probe further,” he told The Indian Express.

