Hindu-Muslim couple move HC alleging harassment by Bajrang Dal activists, Nagpur police

A Hindu-Muslim couple moved Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court alleging harassment by Bajrang Dal activist and Nagpur police despite having a legal marriage on August 17. A bench comprising Justice Vasanti Naik and Justice Murlidhar Giratkar has issued notices to Nagpur police and Principle Secretary (Home) and asked them to submit their replies within seven days.

The petitioner, Mohammad Arif Dosani, a resident of Vasmath in Hingoli district, has alleged in his petition that his marriage with Monica Ingle, now Aayat after conversion, had entered into wedlock following love-affair but the police officers from Imamwada police station PSI Amol Jadhav and PI Ramakant Dhurve constantly harassed them as well as his relatives at the instance of Bajrang Dal men, who had gheraoed the police station on September 1 calling the marriage as love jihad. The petitioner also alleged that the police would barge in the house of his aunt Akida Dosani, a resident of Hasanbagh locality of the city and brother-in-law Zakir Mohammad, a resident of Pinjar in Akola district and sought to harass them over the marriage.

The bench, after hearing the petitioner, issued notices to the officials concerned, including Nagpur Commissioner of Police K Venkateshan seeking their response to the allegations made by the petitioner. The court also made PSI Jadhav a private party for allegedly searching the premises of petitioner’s aunt and brother-in-law without following due procedure of law. The court sought to know why an issue was made out of a legally valid marriage of two majors.

