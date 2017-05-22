Hindu Mahasabha to install Nathuram Godse bust near Mumbai

After getting a bust of Nathuram Godse installed at its office in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut last October, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is set to install another Godse statue in Maharashtra. Pandit Pramod Joshi, national spokesperson of the Hindu Mahasabha, told The Indian Express on Sunday he was in the process of purchasing a piece of land in Kalyan, near Mumbai.

“A two-foot-high white marble bust of Godse is ready in the Mahasabha’s Delhi office. It weighs three tonnes. It will be brought here,” Joshi said. The first-ever bust of Godse, which had caused a controversy in 2014, was installed and unveiled by the right-wing outfit on Gandhi Jayanti last year. Joshi informed that he had identified the land parcel in Kalyan’s Sapade taluka. While Joshi clarified that there were no plans of making a memorial, the issue stoked political controversy in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Raising the matter on the floor of the state legislature, the Congress attempted to corner the ruling BJP over the issue. “This is hypocrisy by the ruling government. The true face of the government is now coming to the fore. Fascist forces who killed Mahatma Gandhi are raising their heads once again. The proverb Mooh Mein Ram, Dil Mein Nathuram aptly describes the situation,” said Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt, who initiated the discussion on the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, after raising a point of propriety over it. Meanwhile, the BJP chose to distance itself from the controversy. Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil ordered an inquiry into the entire episode.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now