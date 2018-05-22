Hindu Mahasabha moves SC for stay on Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in as Karnataka CM, refused early hearing

The Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing to the Hindu Mahasabha. (Express Photo) The Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing to the Hindu Mahasabha. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an early hearing to a petition moved by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) challenging the upcoming oath-taking ceremony and appointment of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy is scheduled to take the oath of office on Wednesday.

The ABHM, in its plea filed through lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha on Monday, sought quashing of the Governor’s communication inviting Kumaraswamy to form the government and an early hearing. The organisation, in its petition, also termed the alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) as “unconstitutional”.

Elections held to 222 of the state’s 224 seats had thrown up a hung assembly on May 15 with the BJP bagging 104 seats. The Congress, which won 78 seats, managed to stitch an alliance with the JDS having 37 seats in its kitty.

However, after the Governor invited the BJP to form the government, a major legal battle unfolded with the Congress moving the Supreme Court, which, after a dramatic midnight hearing, ordered the floor test.

The Congress, ahead of the crucial floor test, released several audio tapes of alleged telephonic conversations between BJP leaders, including BS Yeddyurappa and Congress MLAs allegedly offering money and ministerial positions in a bid to bring them into the saffron party’s fold.

