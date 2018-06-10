Hindu Mahasabha by her side, Aligarh woman says ‘raped, converted forcibly’

Civil Lines police station house officer (SHO) Javed Khan confirmed the FIR against the husband’s family. (Representational Image) Civil Lines police station house officer (SHO) Javed Khan confirmed the FIR against the husband’s family. (Representational Image)

An Aligarh woman Friday accused her in-laws of forcing her to embrace Islam, and her brother-in-law of rape. The 27-year-old also accused another brother-in-law and her father-in-law of molestation, and her husband and his mother of allegedly threatening her when she brought the matter up with them. On Friday, the Hindu Mahasabha arranged her “return to Hinduism” at an Arya Samaj temple in Aligarh. Police said they have registered the case and launched a probe. Till the time of filing this report, no one was arrested.

The couple have two sons, who, the woman said, are currently at the husband’s home in the district. She alleged she was not allowed to take them along with her when she was thrown out of the house in January this year. “In 2008, I met my husband who had introduced himself Kabir Chauhan. We fell in love, eloped and got married in a temple the same year,” said the woman. “It is only when I reached his home that I got to know that they are from the Muslim community and that Kabir Chauhan was not his real name. A few days later, I was forcibly converted to Islam.”

“My in-laws harassed me over petty issues,” she alleged. “My eldest brother-in-law raped me once when other members of the house were in another room. My husband’s father and younger brother used to molest me often. I was threatened with harm to my children if I shared this with anyone.” “I did not return to my parents’ home after I was thrown out because they had snapped all ties with me as I had eloped. I took shelter in a women’s hostel in Aligarh and started teaching children to earn my living,” she said adding that “Recently, I met members of the Hindu Mahasabha who assured help.”

The accused could not be reached for comment. Civil Lines police station house officer (SHO) Javed Khan confirmed the FIR against the husband’s family. “The husband and his mother were booked for harassment while her younger brother-in-law and father-in-law were booked for molestation,” said a police officer, adding that the eldest brother was booked for rape.

The FIR, the SHO said, includes IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 376 (rape). Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Dr Pooja Shakun said, “Three days ago, the woman contacted us. We decided to fight her case. We got her converted at a temple yesterday.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App