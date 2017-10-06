Christian principal stopping community from buying goods from our members: Hindu Mahasabha, Bajrang Dal complain

Around half-a-dozen shopkeepers, selling grocery or other products, have also alleged that their outstanding dues are also not being paid, as people are avoiding their shops. (Representational Image) Around half-a-dozen shopkeepers, selling grocery or other products, have also alleged that their outstanding dues are also not being paid, as people are avoiding their shops. (Representational Image)

A section of Hindus associated with the Hindu Mahasabha and the Bajrang Dal in Jharkhand’s Latehar district have complained to police against a school principal, saying he had told Christians in one block to stop buying goods from shops run by those associated with the two outfits.

The principal of St Joseph’s School, Dilip Ekka, has denied the allegation in a letter to the police which was accessed by this paper.

Mahuadand block, where this complaint has been made by the Mahasabha and the Bajrang Dal together, has a higher Christianity population than Hindus — according to the 2011 cesus 44.69 per cent of the population is Christian and 20.79 per cent Hindu.

The Mahasabha also alleged that Ekka, a Christian, had harassed office-bearers of the Bajrang Dal. The office-bearers of the Mahasabha said that those who depended on running shops for a livelihood were in economic distress because of the boycott of sorts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahuadand, O P Tiwari, said: “We have received the complaint and we are probing it. We will be talking to both sides to get the facts. As of now, there are only allegations. The two communities have lived peacefully for long in the area. If need be, we will even try and get the two sides to sit together and sort out misunderstandings, if any.”

One complainant, Sandeep Kumar who is a former president of the city unit of the Bajrang Dal, said: “I run a hardware shop in Mahuadand block. A person came to buy products worth Rs 23,000 on September 29. However, as he was buying it, another person, who I know is a Christian, came there and threatened the buyer that he would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 if he bought the product from my shop.”

Around half-a-dozen shopkeepers, selling grocery or other products, have also alleged that their outstanding dues are also not being paid, as people are avoiding their shops. All of them are either serving or former Bajrang Dal office-bearers. But they have not lodged any police complaint.

Ekka, in a letter to the police, rubbished the charges, saying there was not a single complaint against him of religious conversion. “I also believe that whether or not to buy from a particular shop, or payment of outstanding dues, is something between the shopkeeper and the customer. I have never directed anybody to buy or not buy from any particular shop,” he wrote.

Repeated efforts to contact him over phone did not yield results.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App