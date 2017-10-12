Hindu leader, 4 others held for ‘faking’ threats from Sikh radicals

All four accused are from Ludhiana. (Representational image) All four accused are from Ludhiana. (Representational image)

The police on Wednesday arrested one Shiv Sena (Hind) leader, his brother-in-law and three other accomplices for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and faking threats from Khalistan supporters to get gunmen and police security.

Ludhiana police chief RN Dhoke said that Rohit Sawhney, national general secretary of Shiv Sena (Hind) and his brother-in-law Sanchit Malhotra, district president of the organisation, have been arrested for making false complaints to police alleging that Khalistan supporters were threatening to kill them. While Sawhney was already enjoying police protection since 2015, this conspiracy was hatched to get police protection for Malhotra.

Dhoke added that the accused also wanted to “create rift between Hindu and Sikh communities.” Three other accomplices arrested by the police include Maninder Singh alias Goldy, Prem Sagar and Gurpreet Singh alias Sonu.

All four accused are from Ludhiana. Dhoke said that on August 22, the accused Sanchit Malhotra had filed a complaint with Salem Tabri police alleging that he and Rohit Sawhney were getting threats from Sikh radicals (Khalistan supporters). They also claimed that two “suspected persons” threw pamphlets at their car with threat messages written on them and photos of slain Khalistan leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The CCTV footage also proved the incident. On September 27, Malhotra, in another complaint, claimed that he received threat messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number. He claimed that the sender threatened to kill him and Sawhney within ten days.

Following both the complaints, Malhotra was provided with security cover. However, a probe was started in both complaints by ADCP-1 Rattan Singh Brar and it was found that Sawhney and Malhotra had hatched the entire conspiracy with their friend Baljeet Singh. Singh is still absconding.

The accused are now booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 177 (furnishing false information), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 193 (false evidence) of the IPC.

