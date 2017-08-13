Hindu groups protest against fashion designerin Ludhiana

. The protesters submitted a memorandum to ACP (west) Gurpreet Singh demanding action against Verma and Satluj Club. The ACP said he would be able to comment only after the investigation was completed. . The protesters submitted a memorandum to ACP (west) Gurpreet Singh demanding action against Verma and Satluj Club. The ACP said he would be able to comment only after the investigation was completed.

SOME HINDU organisations staged a protest against fashion designer Rohit Verma on in Ludhiana Saturday alleging that he ‘misguided’ Hindu sadhus and priests during a fashion show. They alleged that “Verma hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.”

Verma, on Friday, launched his ‘Maha Kumbh’ collection at Sutlej Club in Ludhiana and organised a fashion show.

The protesters alleged that holy men and priests were invited to the show saying that it was a “religious programme to celebrate Janmasthmi (Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary)” but later “made to sit near the ramp.”

Varun Mehta of Hindu Takht, who led the protest, alleged, “The models were wearing clothes with text from Hindu mythology printed on them. Sadhus and priests were invited saying that a community kitchen was organised and they would be served food to celebrate Janmasthmi. But they were made to sit near the ramp. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol was also served.”

Although The Indian Express tried to contact representatives of Picture N Kraft, the company that organised the fashion show and Pardeep Aggarwal, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana and ex-officio president of the club, they did not respond to phone calls. The protesters submitted a memorandum to ACP (west) Gurpreet Singh demanding action against Verma and Satluj Club. The ACP said he would be able to comment only after the investigation was completed.

