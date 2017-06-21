Hindu cannot be terrorist, there is nothing called Hindu terror: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Hitting out at the Congress party for coining the term Hindu terrorism, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said, “A Hindu can never be a terrorist and the term was used by the grand old party for taking political mileage.” In reference to terror attacks in past, Vij said that “those belonging to Pakistan were let off and people from India were arrested and were labelled as Hindu terrorists.”
He added that “there cannot be a terminology as Hindu terrorism because a Hindu can only end terrorism from the world”. He also said that with the rising cases of terror attacks involving Muslims, the Congress wanted terrorism cases against Hindus too for political benefits.
#WATCH: A Hindu cannot be a terrorist, no term like ‘Hindu terrorism’ says Haryana Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/Ff8ULbD3P3
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017
In the meantime, reacting to the Haryana minister’s remark, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “He said it right. Sanghis are terrorists, Hindus can never be terrorists (Unhone sahi farmaaya hai, Sanghi aatankwaad hota hai…Hindu aatankwaad kabhi nahin hota).”
The term Hindu terrorism is used to describe acts of violence motivated by members of Hindu organisations close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Abhinav Bharat. It was first used by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after some members of the Hindu community were arrested in Mumbai for their involvement in the Malegaon blast in 2008. Malegaon blasts were second major terror attack involving Hindu members after the 2006 Samjhauta blasts which were allegedly carried out by Abhinav Bharat, a Hindu fundamentalist group.
Senior Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh has off late spoken at great length about the threat to the secular fabric of the nation from Hindu terrorism.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 21, 2017 at 7:15 pmGreat one Mr Vij. Just in case someone with a Hindu name commits a terror act, just tell us that he converted to Islam or Christianity long ago !!Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 7:14 pmThere is no Hindu Muslim terror. It is criminal who target innocents. Criminals are in every society. There are groups in every community who advocates terror in one way or the other. There are criminals who are also protected by state agencies.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 7:13 pmYes terrorists are called politicians in India.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 7:05 pmAnil Vig is just another one of those Hindu dilusonal fòols who still think that their sc hit does not stink. Indian media controlled by Hindus help perpetuate this myth.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 6:57 pmAchcha, dudh ke dhule huey paakhandi chor cm, sabse bada terrorist to tu hai shakal dekhle mirror mein. Please some one send him to mental assylum.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 6:55 pmVery true but out pseudo secular s will screech their voices in name of cons ution of INDIA irrespect of insulting Hindus for no fault of theirs to pander egos of fanatical MuslimsReply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 6:55 pmhaanji NATHURAM GODSE JI was MAHATMA and GANDHI ji was Terrorists who murdered GODSE JI ....................Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 6:51 pmAs far as I know, Court Trials of the Samjauta Express and Malegaon cases, are yet to take place. MEDIA TRIAL took place with photos of Aseemanand, a sick old person, tortured by P.Chiddu's agents in prison. He was made to "confess" and yet the UPA government did NOT being anyone to trial. Well, they had publicised "Hindu Terror", planting stories about how "extreme" Abhinav Bharat was. That is enough. Why bother with Court Trial ?? They lost the 2014 election, in any case. So, we can conclude with some reasonable certainty that UPA's "Hindu Terror" was merely a POLITICAL ACT, not based on FACT.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 7:09 pmThe blinds of your kind see hindu terrorist activities as sign of progress and good for country. Gau rakshk are your new Nathu Rams.Reply
- Load More Comments