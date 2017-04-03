Hindu boy, Muslim girl hang to death in UP village

Two minors, a 16-year-old Hindu boy and a 15-year-old Muslim girl, from the same village were found hanging from a tree in Sikrara police station area of UP’s Jaunpur district on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the two were in a relationship and committed suicide thinking their families would not accept it.

The boy, a Class XI student, and the girl, a ninth grader, lived in the same locality of Dudauli village. They eloped about six months ago but were traced by the families and brought back, said police.

Sikrara station officer Arvind Kumar Pandey said it appeared that the two left their homes late on Saturday night but the family members did not notice their absence till their bodies were found hanging from a tree in the village’s burial ground.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” said Pandey. He said police did not find any suicide note.

“The families are not saying anything about the relationship but that (relationship) appears to be the reason behind the incident,” said Pandey.

