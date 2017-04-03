Hindu boy, Muslim girl found hanging in Uttar Pradesh village

Two minors, a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl from the same village, were found hanging from a tree in Sikrara police station area of Jaunpur district on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the two were in a relationship and committed suicide thinking their families would not accept it.

The two, students of class 11 and 9 but different schools, lived in the same locality of Dudauli village. They had eloped about six months ago but were traced by the families and brought back, according to police.

Sikrara station officer Arvind Kumar Pandey said it appeared that the two left their homes late on Saturday night but the family members did not notice their absence until the villagers saw their bodies hanging from a tree in the village’s burial ground on Sunday morning.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited. We would be able to say more after receiving the postmortem report,” said Pandey.

He said police did not find any suicide notes and the family members have also not raised any suspicion.

“The families are not saying anything about the relationship but that (relationship) appears to be the reason behind the incident,” said Pandey.

