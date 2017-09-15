Hindi speakers should give space to other languages: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that Hindi speakers should give more respect and space to regional languages and their speakers in a bid to make Hindi more popular. The President, who was speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs to mark Hindi Divas, said the language continued to face opposition in some parts of the country even though it became an official language many decades ago.

Referring to a pro-Kannada group’s oppostion to the use of Hindi signboards in Bengaluru Metro and earlier agitations against the language in Tamil Nadu, President Kovind said there was a feeling among some people that Hindi was being imposed on them.

“Non-Hindi speaking people desire that we (Hindi-speaking people) give attention to their languages. Those who speak Hindi should give space to other languages. We all have the responsibility to respect non-Hindi speaking people and regional languages,” he said.

Kovind suggested that those who speak Hindi should greet a Tamilian with a ‘vanakkam’, a Sikh with ‘Sat Sri Akal’, a Muslim with an ‘adaab’.

The function was also attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Ministers of State, Home, Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir.

