Himachal: Tourist dies of swine flu, first casualty in state this year

A 57-year old tourist from Maharashtra, Abhinash Patel, died of swine flu at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, doctors said. Hospital’s Senior medical Superintendent Dr Ramesh Chand confirmed to media persons here that Patel’s blood samples which were sent for examination have confirmed that he was suffering from swine flu.

This is the first case of swine flu death in Himachal Pradesh this year.

Hospital officials said Patel, who had reached Shimla only last night, was staying at a local hotel alongwith some friends. When his condition deteriorated late last night, he was rushed to IGMC hospital’s emergency care around midnight.

“The doctors tried their best to save his life after he showed symptoms of swine flu but failed. He died at 2 am this morning. The report of his blood samples which was received later today confirmed that he was suffering from swine flu” Dr Chand said.

Till now IGMC hospital has received a total of four cases of swine flu. The condition of the these patients has improved after treatment and timely detection of the swine flu, Dr Chand said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now