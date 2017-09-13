Himachal topi leaves Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh fuming at function

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (left) and Union minister J P Nadda. (Source: Twitter) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (left) and Union minister J P Nadda. (Source: Twitter)

Himachali Bushehri cap created a flutter at an official function in Shimla on Wednesday when Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh left a function mid-way as he reportedly did not find a cap of his choice.

The function was being organised by the state’s health department with Union Minister J P Nadda, Shimla MP Varinder Kashyap, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Nand Lal and a host of other officials including Principal Health Secretary Pramodh Saxena in attendance.

Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur welcomed CM Virbhadra Singh to the dais with a Himachali cap and a shawl – a norm followed at official functions. As the health minister stood up holding a Kullu cap (with colourful red border) for the Chief Minister, Singh looked at the cap and expressed his reluctance leaving the health minister clueless.

Further, the CM, who was already wearing his trade mark Busheshri cap (green border) chose to leave the function midway. While walking out, he told Nadda that he has a series of functions listed in the day’s schedule.

Officials of the health department claimed they were unable to comprehend the development at the dais as the Chief Minister was seen sporting a Kullu cap just two days ago.

Later when asked by reporters about his sudden decision to leave the function, Singh said he has dozens of important functions and travel plans to the Rajgarh area.

“It may not be a cap (topi) issue but could be his annoyance with health minister Kaul Singh Thakur on some other issue,” said an official of the health department.

