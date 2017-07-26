Himachal: Shinde rules out change of guard in party, govt

CM Virbhadra Singh said he wrote letter to PM to handover the case to CBI. (file) CM Virbhadra Singh said he wrote letter to PM to handover the case to CBI. (file)

Amid a full-blown war between Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, newly-appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Himachal Sushilkumar Shinde Tuesday said his immediate challenge is to “bring together all factions” in the poll-bound state.

Virbhadra met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday and is learnt to have reiterated his demand for Sukhu’s removal. The meeting comes after six Congress MLAs wrote to the party leadership, accusing the state government of mishandling a schoolgirl’s rape and murder case, and seeking Virbhadra’s removal before the polls.

However, Shinde ruled out any change of guard in the party and in the government. Asked about the demand for leadership change by both the factions, he said, “No, at the moment nothing will happen…earlier too, there have been problems between Sukh Ram and Virbhadra Singh. They are Congressmen and will unite… and work for the party’s victory”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App