Himachal: Shimla’s new Deputy Mayor calls for clearing of poll posters

WHO WILL clean up Shimla’s poster mess? The issue has started seeking the attention of citizens following the election of the town’s new mayor and deputy mayor on Tuesday. Most of the localities in all 34 wards, falling under the three Assembly constituencies of Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural) and Kasumpti, have seen a heavy poster war among all candidates in all the 126 seats. With elections already over, most of the Shimla localities remain defaced by torn posters and walls covered with multi-colour hanging and candidates’s pictures, giving an ugly look to the town.

Shimla’s new Deputy Mayor Rakesh Sharma admitted that it was the prime responsibility of the candidates to remove their posters. “The election process is complete. Now, we all have to work together for the town. I think the first task of all newly elected councillors should be to see that all walls, public places and vintage sites be cleaned up to give Shimla a better look,” he appealed in his maiden speech after Tuesday’s election.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner G C Negi said, “The corporation has already taken initiatives to get Shimla cleaned of election posters. We have also asked the PWD to take steps. I hope the new councillors will also be aware about the fact that posters should be removed. Those who fail to do may be sent notices under the defacement of the public property Act.”

Though the election were not held on party symbols, most parties, including BJP, had declared their candidates in all the 34 wards. The Congress could decide only for 28 and CPM is also on a similar footing like the Congress. Not alone, these candidates used the pictures of their party leaders but one BJP rebel and at least two of the Congress used photographs of their leaders on their posters.

