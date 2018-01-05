Himachal Pradesh Youth status report: Sex ratio up but total fertility rate declining

Mean age at effective marriage for females in Himachal Pradesh has come up to 23 years in 2015 as compared to 22.3 years in the country. (Thinkstock) Mean age at effective marriage for females in Himachal Pradesh has come up to 23 years in 2015 as compared to 22.3 years in the country. (Thinkstock)

Himachal Pradesh youth report –2018 released Friday showed an encouraging trend about significant improvement in sex ratio among youths but a declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in urban areas among women was cited as an area of concern.

The report, prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics, prepared for the first time in a composite form, was released by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla.

The report says, “sex-ratio in youth population is consistently decreasing from 1991 onwards in India, whereas in Himachal Pradesh the situation is slightly different. While it has already come down to 939 in 2011 as compared to 961 in 1971 but Himachal Pradesh has the sex ratio of 972 females against per 1000 males in the age group of 15-34 which is quite an encouraging figure.”

The percentage share of married females in the age group of 15-19 has come down to 9.02 per cent showing a welcome shift in the level of married women in younger age groups. Mean age at effective marriage for females in Himachal Pradesh has come up to 23 years in 2015 as compared to 22.3 years in the country.

“Fertility in Himachal Pradesh is falling significantly and the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in urban areas has fallen below two children per woman. TFR has come down from 2.2 in 2005 to 1.7 in 2015’’ said Pradeep Chauhan, Advisor, Economics and Statistics, who shared some of the highlights later.

The literacy rate for the age group of 15-34 years in Himachal Pradesh reached 95 per cent, whereas it was 46.8 per cent in the year 1971.

Student enrollment in higher education is highest at 79.32 per cent upto under-graduate level, the report revealed.

As per survey, during 2011-12, about 54 per cent of males and about 47 per cent of females in rural areas were in the labour force whereas the corresponding percentages in urban areas were about 61.1 per cent for males and about 21.1 per cent for females.

Unemployment rate for males was about 1.8 per cent and for females it was about 1.8 per cent in rural areas during 2011-12. In urban areas, unemployment rate for females was 11 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent for males.

The victims of rape cases in the most vulnerable group of 12 to 30 years has been reported as 77.7 percent of total such cases recorded by police. This is one of the areas of serious concern which the new government proposes to address soon.

