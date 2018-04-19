Follow Us:
Himachal Pradesh: Woman alleges rape by tutor of her children

By: PTI | Shimla | Published: April 19, 2018 8:05:44 pm
A woman has alleged that she was raped several times by a tutor of her children at Shimla, the police said on Thursday. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the accused had made a video of her, secretly, when she was taking a bath at her home. Later, he blackmailed and sexually assaulted her, threatening he would upload the video on social media, they said.

A case under section 376, 323, 354 and 452 of IPC has been registered against the accused and a manhunt launched to nab him, ASP Praveen Kumar said. In another incident, a woman was allegedly raped in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

The woman in her complaint to the police has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a panchayat secretary when she had gone to a nearby forest for collecting fuel wood, they said. A case under section 376 of IPC has been registered, the police said.

