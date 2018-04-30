Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

  • Himachal Pradesh: Six killed, four critical in Una as vehicle rolls down gorge

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Updated: April 30, 2018 2:36:19 pm
Six persons were killed while 10 injured, four of them seriously, as an Innova vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a 70 -feet deep gorge on Nehrian-Mairi road in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district this morning. Una Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said all passengers on the ill-fated vehicle were from Gurdaspur  in Punjab  and were returning from Mairi – a popular Sikh shrine – after paying obeisance at the gurdwara.

All injured have been rushed to the regional hospital in Una. Police claim the vehicle was mangled following the fall and most of the deceased died on the spot.

Though investigations were on to ascertain the cause of the accident, few survivors said the driver, who is also among the deceased, may have suffered an epilepsy attack and lost control of the vehicle. An official, however, said this has not been confirmed.

