Himachal Pradesh: Tragedy struck barely 250 metres from spot where most kids were to get off bus

Scattered screams and moans filled the air in Khuwara, a village 17 km from Nurpur, as families prepared to perform the last rites of 12 children from the village who perished in Monday’s bus tragedy in Himachal. All roads leading to the village were choked with vehicles Tuesday as people even from the neighbouring villages tried to reach to pay their tributes to the deceased schoolkids.

There were heart rending scenes as one bier after the other carrying bodies wrapped in red and golden silk clothes passed from the main road of the village to the cremation ground.

Kusum Lata and Kiran Devi, both co-sisters living in a joint family, were inconsolable as they saw four pyres of their children being lit. Kusumlata’s daughter Palak Jamwal (13) and son Bhvishya Jamwal (10) and Kiran Devi’s son Naitik (8) and Shrutika (11) were killed in Monday’s accident. “Sadhe saare hi bacche chale gaye, hun asan kanu jeena (all our children have gone now why should we live),” both mothers wailed.

Rajesh Jamwal, father of another victim Bhvishya, said: “I and my brother, Naresh Singh, were earning for better education of out kids so that they could have a good future…” All 27 victims, including 22 schoolkids, were cremated on Tuesday afternoon in around half a dozen villages including Khuwara, Ther, Khanora, Suliali Phagota, Haar Gatlan. Majority of these villages come under one panchyat of village Ther. Out of 27 deceased, 12 belonged to Khuwara village.

Among the 12, were four kids who belonged to one family. Three other families from the same village lost more than one children in the tragedy.

One of the deceased, Poonam (23), was slated to get married next month, while her 10-year-old cousin Yuvraj also died in the accident. Similarly Vikram Singh and his brother, Raghav Singh, have lost their son (13) and daughter (14), respectively.

In the same village, Kewal Singh and his sister Sarika lost one child each.

In the adjoining village of Ther, a family lost three children out of their four children. While Rakesh Pathania lost both his children, his bother Manoj Pathania lost his six-year-old daughter.

Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal visited the families and paid tribute at village Khuwara.

Some families could not even give the bodies the final ritualistic bath before consigning them to flames as the remains were badly mangled, and the families were advised against doing so.

A day after, a large number of people visited the accident site which was around 250 metres from the spot in Khuwara where most were supposed to get off the bus. The schoolbags of the children were brought up by locals and gathered close to the accident site along with a toy teddy bear and an ID card belonging to one of the victims.

The Wazir Ram Memorial Public School at Guruchal, four km from the accident site, remained close on Tuesday.

