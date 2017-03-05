Himachal Pradesh: Thunder squall, hailstorm predicted at isolated places

Local MeT officials today warned of thunder squall with hail at isolated places in mid and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh on March 8 and 9. The MeT office has predicted rains and thundershowers in the lower hills of the state and rains or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills from tomorrow onwards. The thunder squall and hailstorm could damage wheat and stone fruit crops that are in their flowering stage, the officials said.

The weather remained mainly dry but strong velocity winds swept the region while day temperatures rose marginally, the MeT said.

Una was hottest with day temperatures at 29 degrees Celsius. Sundernagar and Bhuntar recorded a high of 24.8 degrees Celsius and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively, followed by Solan 22.5 degrees Celsius and Nahan 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT said cold wave conditions persisted in high-altitude areas and mountain passes of the state.

Keylong and Kalpa recorded minimum temperature of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius while key tourist destination of Manali shivered at 0.2 degrees Celsius.