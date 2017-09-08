Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief meets Rahul, Virbhadra ‘grounded’

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday indicated that there may be no change in the party leadership in Himachal Pradesh. (File) AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday indicated that there may be no change in the party leadership in Himachal Pradesh. (File)

Reacting to the “crisis” in the Himachal Pradesh Congress and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s ‘warning’ that he may not contest the upcoming Assembly polls, AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday indicated that there may be no change in the party leadership in the state. Rahul held a meeting with AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and Himachal party affairs co-in-charge Ranjeet Ranjan in Delhi. He also met HPCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who briefed him on the “crisis” faced by the state Congress owing to Virbhadra’s stand against him (Sukhu).

Virbhadra, who was also called to Delhi for a discussion on Thursday, could not make the trip as his chopper was unable to fly on account of bad weather. He cancelled his programmes in interior areas of Sirmaur, where he launched a slew of projects over the past two days.

The CM has been demanding Sukhu’s removal as HPCC president and was also against giving him a free hand in run-up to the polls. He had earlier met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel to explain his stand.

When contacted, Shinde said, “Rahulji was updated on the state’s political scenario. I also briefed him about the strategy of the party and some grievances by the CM. Thereafter, Rahul wanted to meet the CM for a discussion.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App