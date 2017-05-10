Himachal Pradesh: Solan police station staff shifted after ‘attack’ on godman

Virbhadra Singh with Amardev at a hospital in Shimla. Virbhadra Singh with Amardev at a hospital in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred the entire staff of Kandaghat police station in Solan district following growing tension between self-styled godman Amardev and residents of Rurra village in Tundal panchayat area.

The move came a day after Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh met Amardev at a Shimla hospital, where he was admitted after being allegedly attacked by the villagers on April 26.

The government also transferred the probe into the two cases — one FIR was filed on the complaint of Amardev and the other on villagers’ allegations — to the CID.

“There are reports of laxity on the part of the (Kandaghat) police. Transfer is not punishment,” said DGP Sanjay Kumar on the transfer of the 23 officials, including SHO Dalip Singh, who has been moved to police lines at Solan.

Locals, who refused to be quoted, alleged that Amardev had encroached on 5.6 bighas of government land in the village and threatened to send them to jail if they resisted him.

They alleged that on April 26, when they protested against dumping of concrete waste on their farm land, Amardev attacked them with a sword and injured a 52-year-old woman, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Solan.

The self-styled godman continues to get help from government agencies, they said, adding that PWD has been laying a road leading to his temple.

“On Monday night, orders were issued to PWD engineers to take police help to complete the road. When the villagers came to know about it, they threatened to stop the construction work if the government was helping Amardev,” said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Solan Rakesh Kanwar met the CM on Tuesday and apprised him of the situation.

Meanwhile, a court in Solan refused to grant anticipatory bail to more than half a dozen locals who were named in the FIR. DGP Kumar confirmed that arrests had been made.

