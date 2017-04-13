Himachal Pradesh: Setback for Congress as BJP wins Bhoranj bypoll by more than 8,000 votes

BJP have won Bhoranj bypoll giving the party a new hope in the rapidly changing political scenario.(Representational image) BJP have won Bhoranj bypoll giving the party a new hope in the rapidly changing political scenario.(Representational image)

The ruling Congress were presented with a first setback ahead of the state assembly polls, which is scheduled to be held after six months, as opposition BJP on Thursday won the Bhoranj bypoll giving the party a new hope in the rapidly changing political scenario. Dr Anil Dhiman, the BJP candidate defeated the Congress leader Promila by 8,290 votes to regain the seat which his father (late) Ishwar Dass Dhiman, a six-time MLA from the area, had won in 2012. Dhiman polled 24,434 votes while his rival Promila polled 16,144 votes . Three other independent candidates, Pawan Kumar polled 4630 votes, Ramesh Dogra polled 947 votes and Kusum Azad got 403 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant on demise of Ishwar Dass Dhiman, the two-time education minister in the BJP government. Among total votes of 46,848 polled on April 9, there were 263 votes under NOTA category. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who is also the leader of opposition hailed the victory as trend setter for the BJP in the state, which was going to contest the bypolls at the end of the year.

“The election is continuation of BJP’s victory in UP, Uttarakhand beside formation of governments in Goa and Manipur as endorsement to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The Congress should see the writing on the wall as people have made-up their mind to vote-out the congress and bring BJP back to power” he said.

The recent troubles of the state CM including CBI chargesheet in DA case and money laundering case, were highlighted by the BJP during the campaign .

