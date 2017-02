School bus overturns in Dehar Village (ANI Photo) School bus overturns in Dehar Village (ANI Photo)

A school bus overturned at Dehar village in Sundernagar area, Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning. Initial reports say over 25 children have been injured and rushed to the hospital. ANI reports that there have been no deaths. More details awaited.

