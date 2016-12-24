Himachal Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi rally today at Dharamshala

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

RAHUL GANDHI is arriving here on Saturday to attend a rally in a bid to hardsell the Congress government’s achievements after four years in power, even as the BJP shifted its action to Shimla on Friday to demonstrate its resolve to root out the incumbent government in polls next year.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been camping in the town, did a round of the rally’s venue alongwith senior ministers Vidya Stokes, G S Bali, Mukesh Agnihotri, PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu and senior officials.

This is the first visit of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi after the Congress reversal in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. As per schedule, Rahul will take a chartered flight to Gaggal airport from where he will travel by road to the police ground for the rally around 12 noon. Immediately after the rally, Rahul will go to Massal, where he will inaugurate the Rs 125-crore upcoming Rajiv Gandhi engineering college and unveil a statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

From Massal, which is part of Bali’s Nagrota Bhawan constituency, Rahul will take a chopper to the airport. The college, said Bali, has come up in a record time of 14 months and is considered one of the best designed compuses in the state.

The CM also did a round of the college in the evening with Bali, who holds technical education portfolio.