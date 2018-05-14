Himachal Pradesh PWD employee injured in Kasauli shooting dies

After killing Shail Bala Sharma, accused Vijay Singh had fled away from the spot and was later arrested from Mathura. Express photo by Jaipal Singh After killing Shail Bala Sharma, accused Vijay Singh had fled away from the spot and was later arrested from Mathura. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

A Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) employee, Gulab Singh (56), who was injured in the shooting in Kasauli during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court, died at PGI Chandigarh late Saturday night.

Earlier, Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma had died when Vijay Singh, owner of Narayani guest house which was facing demolition, had allegedly opened fire on May 1. She had died on the spot. Gulab Singh was hit by the first bullet allegedly fired by Vijay Singh. The bullet had hit him few inches below his heart. Shail Bala was killed by the second bullet fired by the accused.

Additional District Magistrate, Solan, Vivek Chandel said Gulab Singh was native of Kanda village near Kasauli. His condition had suddenly become critical at the ICU (PGI Chandigarh) two days back. He was put on a ventilator on May 10. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was in Chandigarh on May 9, had also met him in the hospital. His condition was said to be out of danger that day.

Reports said that next day on May 10 while shifting him to the emergency wards from the ICU, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Thereafter, he was put on ventilator support.

An official spokesman said: “Gulab Singh died at 11 pm (Saturday). His condition had not shown much improvement after the cardiac arrest despite being on ventilator.”

It was Supreme Court, which had ordered demolition of illegal hotels and lodges at Kasauli, on the basis of a petition filed by a local NGO SPOKE .

The state government has ordered probe by Divisional Commissioner Shimla into Kasauli incident.

According to reports, body of Gulab Singh reached his native village around 4 pm Sunday after the postmortem. Minister for Social Empowerment Dr Rajiv Saijal, Deputy Commissioner Solan Vinod Kumar and SP Madhusudan Sharma attended the cremation later in the day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while expressing symathies with the family, said the government has given an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to next of his kin. The government will also give full salary to his family till the end of his service tenure.

