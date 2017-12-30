Himachal Pradesh portfolios declared, CM Jai Ram Thakur retains home, finance

(Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) (Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Ending a three-day wait since the swearing-in, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced portfolios of his cabinet ministers, while keeping important departments like Home, Finance, General Administration, Planning and Personnel with him. The government released the list of portfolios after Thakur reached Delhi on Friday.

The Chief Minister has also retained departments like Public Works, Tourism, Excise and Taxation and Revenue.

Seven-time MLA and former minister Mahender Singh got Irrigation and Public Health, besides Horticulture and Sainik Welfare. Kishan Kapoor, another former minister and Gaddi leader from Dharamshala, got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Elections.

Suresh Bhardwaj, a four-time MLA from Shimla, but a first-time minister, got Education, Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Legal Affairs. Bhardwaj is also a former MP and former state BJP president. Another four-time MLA, Virender Kanwar, was handed over Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Three-time MLA from Manali, Govind Singh Thakur, got Forests, Transport, Youth Services and Sports. Rajiv Saizal, a three-time MLA from Kasauli and Dalit face, got Social Justice and Empowerment, besides the Department of Cooperation.

Anil Sharma, a former minister in the Congress who joined the BJP before the elections, got Power and Multipurpose Projects, in addition to Non-Conventional Energy Sources.

