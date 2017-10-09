Himachal Pradesh polls: Pitched as ‘seventh time’ CM, Virbhadra Singh dares BJP to name their candidate

CM Virbhadra Singh with son Vikrmaditya in Shimla Tuesday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) CM Virbhadra Singh with son Vikrmaditya in Shimla Tuesday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Two days after having being declared as party ‘s Chief Ministerial candidate by Congress President Rahul Gandhi,who pitched him as seventh term prospective CM, Virbhadra Singh on Monday dared principal opponent party –BJP to name its Chief Minister’s face against him.

He also announced his plan to contest the assembly poll but said his options are open for choice of constituency and said that could contest from anywhere other than Shimla (Urban). Till now Virbhadra Singh had been exerting his pressure on the high command to give him party’s poll charge, saying he will not contest the polls otherwise.

After Rahul Gandhi cleared the air on his future, Virbhadra Singh on Monday sounded as a much changed man shunning his bitterness against the party and also PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu after both shared the stage at the Mandi rally. The chief minister claimed that after Rahul Gandhi’s announcement ,the congress cadres are happy and determined to help him in proving his capability by winning the poll.

Virbhadra said he will lead the Congress to a comfortable victory and that it is going to be a historic win for him. “Congress will win 45 seats or even more .We will be forming the government. Our slogan is Mission Repeat 2017. There is no infighting in the congress. The party is fully united and ready for the polls,” he said on his first interaction with media, after Rahul Gandhi ‘s rally at Mandi.

The BJP has still not projected any leader for the polls though the speculation is rife that the choice is between two time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and union Health Minister J P Nadda . Virbhadra Singh said, “ The ball is in the BJP ‘s court to name its chief Ministerial candidate. People should know before the poll as what kind of leaders the BJP wants to project in the state or who is going to be their leader ?”

Asked about his issues with the state Congress chief Sukhu, Chief Minister said “We are one now. It’s not necessary that we (He and Sukhu) should be seen together everywhere or that we should go embracing each other at public forums. Each of us has a job cut-out”

On distribution of the tickets , Virbhadra said “Winnable is only criteria for the tickets .The party will finalise its candidates soon and those capable of winning will be fielded”. Since he has already given-up his Shimla (Rural) constituency for his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the youth congress president, Chief Minister is keeping the congress guessing about his new constituency. Many believe that he will opt for Theog—a long time bastion of veteran congress leader Vidya Stokes who is currently number two in the cabinet. But, Stokes ,who has already turned 89, doesn’t want to call it a day.

Meanwhile Chief Minister has also demanded an independent judicial probe into affairs of Joy Shah’s company ” Not only should BJP president Amit Shah finish the matter by giving and explanation, he should offer for a probe by some judicial agency so that people know the truth as allegations were very serious in ins nature as how the profits of the company shot-up.”

